Fry's Electronics is offering this Rhino 25,000mAh Smart Power Bank for free after you submit this $20 mail-in rebate! Opt for free in-store pickup to dodge any shipping fees.



Details:

Power Capacity: 25000mAh/3.7V



Battery Type: Cylindrical Lithium Battery



Input: DC 5V/2A



Dimensions: 20x76x155mm