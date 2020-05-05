This deal is expired!
Free Burger or Chicken Sandwich for Teachers
|Today only, Ruby Tuesday is offering teachers their Burger or Chicken Sandwich for free! No coupon necessary – just show your school ID.
See this offer on Ruby Tuesday's Facebook page.
Find your nearest location here.
Also, every Tuesday you can score sandwiches for just $6.99 each!
