Walgreens

Free Shipping on Everything at Walgreens!
Mar 12, 2020
Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Walgreens just sent out a customer email stating that they will offer free shipping on everything on walgreens.com with no minimum starting tdoay, March 13th. Also, they will offer a free delivery on qualifying prescriptions.

Part of the email states:
As always, Walgreens pharmacy teams are here for you to address any questions or concerns related to your prescription drug needs. At this time, Walgreens is also waiving delivery fees for all eligible prescriptions, beginning Friday, March 13th.

This is a great chance to stock up on those last minute home essentials, such as:

Free Shipping groceries News Medical Supplies & Equipment Medications & Treatments Walgreens Supplements health & beauty
💬 8  Comments

peachy2045
peachy2045 (L1)
Mar 16, 2020
Good to know, thank you :)
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Mar 16, 2020
You're most welcome:)
thelegendboy7
thelegendboy7 (L1)
Mar 15, 2020
Thanks
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Mar 16, 2020
😊
hotcamaross
hotcamaross (L1)
Mar 13, 2020
Great!! ☘
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Mar 16, 2020
😊
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Mar 12, 2020
Starting 3/13
