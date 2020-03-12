Walgreens
Mar 12, 2020
Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Walgreens just sent out a customer email stating that they will offer free shipping on everything on walgreens.com with no minimum starting tdoay, March 13th. Also, they will offer a free delivery on qualifying prescriptions.
Part of the email states:
As always, Walgreens pharmacy teams are here for you to address any questions or concerns related to your prescription drug needs. At this time, Walgreens is also waiving delivery fees for all eligible prescriptions, beginning Friday, March 13th.
This is a great chance to stock up on those last minute home essentials, such as:
