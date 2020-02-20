This deal is expired!
Free Short Stack of Buttermilk Pancakes (7 am - 7 pm)
Free
+ In-Store Shipping
Expires: 02/25/20
About this Deal
|Today only, from 7 am to 7 pm, IHOP is offering Short Stack of Buttermilk Pancakes for free!
Note: Offer is for dine-in only.
Find your nearest location here.
