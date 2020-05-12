On Mondays through Fridays from opening until 5pm local time, The Cheesecake Factory via Doordash is offering a slice of cheesecake for free + $0 delivery fee with any $15+ lunch purchase! Just add a slice to your cart and apply code LUNCHSLICE at checkout.



Notable Cheesecake Slices:

Fresh Strawberry



Oreo Dream Extreme



Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake



