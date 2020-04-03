Sling
There's no question the Coronavirus situation is stressful and with news constantly updating, it can be overwhelming to keep up.
To help, Sling TV has launched 'Stay in & Sling,' a free platform that offers access to reliable news and entertainment outlets.
The service, which is available at no cost to consumers, provides ABC News Live, 24/7 streaming video news channel, plus thousands of movies and TV shows!
How to Access:
Read more here.
