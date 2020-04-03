Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Free Sling TV to U.S. Consumers
Apr 03, 2020
There's no question the Coronavirus situation is stressful and with news constantly updating, it can be overwhelming to keep up.

To help, Sling TV has launched 'Stay in & Sling,' a free platform that offers access to reliable news and entertainment outlets.

The service, which is available at no cost to consumers, provides ABC News Live, 24/7 streaming video news channel, plus thousands of movies and TV shows!

How to Access:
  • Download on a Roku, Amazon or Android device, or visit sling.com
  • Follow instructions on 'Welcome' screen
  • Current Sling TV subscribers can access free content from SLING TV within the user interface on any Sling TV-supported device, without changing subscription.
  • For premium news service, Sling Blue is available to new customers for $20 for first month (reg. $30)

Read more here.

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Mar 20, 2020
Very good initiative
Mar 19, 2020
Nice. Thanks!
