There's no question the Coronavirus situation is stressful and with news constantly updating, it can be overwhelming to keep up.



To help, Sling TV has launched 'Stay in & Sling,' a free platform that offers access to reliable news and entertainment outlets.



The service, which is available at no cost to consumers, provides ABC News Live, 24/7 streaming video news channel, plus thousands of movies and TV shows!



How to Access:

Download on a Roku, Amazon or Android device, or visit sling.com



Follow instructions on 'Welcome' screen



Current Sling TV subscribers can access free content from SLING TV within the user interface on any Sling TV-supported device, without changing subscription.



For premium news service, Sling Blue is available to new customers for $20 for first month (reg. $30)

Read more here.