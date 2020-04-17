Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Free 'Disney On Broadway' Concert (7pm EST)
Free
Apr 16, 2020
Expires : 04/17/20
10
About this Deal

Today at 7pm EST, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS will stream the 2019 'Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway' performance for free! The show will be broadcast on the company's YouTube channel and Facebook Page and will benefit the COVID-19 fund.

Watch the stream on YouTube here.

The stream will be hosted by Ryan McCartan and will feature interviews with Boradway stars from their homes.

Read more here.

freebies movies entertainment Free Disney Broadway Coronavirus Covid-19
arrow