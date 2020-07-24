Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Free T-Mobile Risk Free Trial + HotSpot for 30 Days

T-Mobile is offering 30-Days of Service or 30GB of Data + T-Mobile Hotspot for free when you sign-up for T-Mobile Test Drive. Best part? You do not need to be a T-Mobile customer to get this deal!

Details:
  • T-Mobile provides the Test Drive device to pair with your phone
  • See what it’s like to use T-Mobile's upgraded network risk-free
  • Experience 30 days or 30GB of data, text, and Wi-Fi calling

Ready to get started? Fill-out this short form and receive your free Test Drive device!

Note: While supplies last.
  • Current T-Mobile for Business, Metro by T-Mobile or customers of T-Mobile partners using the T-Mobile network are not eligible
  • Once you have participated in the Test Drive, you are not eligible to participate again for 6 months

