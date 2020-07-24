T-Mobile is offering 30-Days of Service or 30GB of Data + T-Mobile Hotspot for free when you sign-up for T-Mobile Test Drive. Best part? You do not need to be a T-Mobile customer to get this deal!



Details:

T-Mobile provides the Test Drive device to pair with your phone



See what it’s like to use T-Mobile's upgraded network risk-free



Experience 30 days or 30GB of data, text, and Wi-Fi calling

Ready to get started? Fill-out this short form and receive your free Test Drive device!



Note: While supplies last.

Current T-Mobile for Business, Metro by T-Mobile or customers of T-Mobile partners using the T-Mobile network are not eligible



Once you have participated in the Test Drive, you are not eligible to participate again for 6 months