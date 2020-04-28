Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Taco Bell Coupons

Taco Bell

Free Doritos Locos Taco
Free
Apr 28, 2020
Expires : 04/28/20
29  Likes 8  Comments
58
See Deal

About this Deal

On April 28th only, Taco Bell is offering a Doritos Locos Taco for FREE to all customers via drive-thru orders!

Find your nearest location here.

Read more here.

🏷 Deal Tags

food restaurants freebies Taco Bell Free Fast Food Meals Locos Tacos
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 5  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Apr 25, 2020
Available 4/28
Likes Reply
DealBuster2
DealBuster2 (L4)
Apr 20, 2020
Here's a link to the details for 4/21 - https://www.tacobell.com/freedoritoslocostacos

Limit one (1) Free Seasoned Beef Doritos® Locos Tacos per person, available at participating U.S. Taco Bell® locations only for drive-thru orders or order ahead through the Taco Bell website or app for drive-thru pickup orders.
Likes Reply
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Apr 19, 2020
Updated
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Apr 13, 2020
Back on 4/14
Likes Reply
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Mar 31, 2020
Today only!
Likes Reply
see more comments 2
Taco Bell See All arrow
Taco Bell
Taco Bell
New! $5 Grande Stacker Box
$5.00
Taco Bell
Taco Bell
Taco Bell National Free Taco Day (10/4)
Freebie
Taco Bell
Taco Bell
Taco Bell Brings Back The Nachos Party Pack
$9.99
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related DealTags
Taco Bell
Taco Bell
Taco Bell Brings Back The Nachos Party Pack
$9.99
arrow
arrow