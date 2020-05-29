Free Kids Workshop Kits (Pickup In-Store)
|Due to the coronavirus crisis, Home Depot cancelled all of their upcoming kids workshops. Because of that, they are now handing out Kids Workshop Kits for free at participating locations.
These kits each contain a project geared towards kids aged 5 or older. Best of all? You can even potentially score a new kit each month for free!
Note: make sure to contact your local store before heading out. These kits are offered at participating locations only.
