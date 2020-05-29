Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Free Kids Workshop Kits (Pickup In-Store)

Free
+ In-Store Shipping
Home Depot Coupons See Deal
Up to 5.0% Cashback

About this Deal

Due to the coronavirus crisis, Home Depot cancelled all of their upcoming kids workshops. Because of that, they are now handing out Kids Workshop Kits for free at participating locations.

These kits each contain a project geared towards kids aged 5 or older. Best of all? You can even potentially score a new kit each month for free!

Note: make sure to contact your local store before heading out. These kits are offered at participating locations only.

Related to this item:

Kids freebies Free Home Depot activities Kids Workshop workshop kit free workshop kit
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments (1)

yasas0805
yasas0805 (L1)
May 29, 2020
👍
Reply