Want a Roundtrip Fare for free from Amtrak? If so, simply take three roundtrips on Acela or Northeast Regional between 1/2 to 2/29 to score one free roundtrip fare to use this summer!



In order to get this deal, you must be an Amtrak Guest Rewards member [free to join].



Register for the Acela 1, 2, 3, free deal here.



Register for the Northeast Regional 1, 2, 3, free deal here.



Note: your free roundtrip fare will be valid from 7/1 to 8/31.