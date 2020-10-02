Uniqlo app member exclusive offer! Download the Uniqlo app [iOS or Android] and get a chance to receive one free product. They're giving away free styles every week to app members.



How to Participate:

Download the app + connect your UNIQLO.com account

Opt in to their email newsletters to receive an entry form in your email inbox

Selected winners will receive an email to select a free style

Submit a product review after trying your free style

Note: You must connect your UNIQLO online store account + sign up for our email newsletters to qualify to participate in this program.