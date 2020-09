Now until 5/14 for all current and new customers, Mint Mobile is offering Unlimited 4G LTE Data for free!



NOTE Add as many FREE unlimited high-speed data add-ons as you need from now through May 14, 2020.



How to:

Download or update to the most recent version of the app (iOS or Android)



Tap "account" and tap "buy more data"



Add data in 3GB increments



Note, 95% of data add-on must be used prior to adding an additional data add-on



Your credit card will be charged and then refunded within 24 hours. Bank Cards typically take longer to process



Add as many 3GB allotments as you need thru 4-14-20