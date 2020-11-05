In response to the coronavirus pandemic, for the next 60-days, T-Mobile is giving their customers Unlimited Data for free automatically. You don't have to do a thing!



In addition, you may also be eligible for an additional 20GB of data for your mobile hotspot service for free for 60 days! However, take note that no official start date has been announced yet.



Plus, you can also enjoy long-distance calling to Level 3 impacted countries for free, which includes China, South Korea, Iran, and Europe.