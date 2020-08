Right now, TextNow is offering Nationwide Unlimited Talk & Text for free! Available across the U.S. and Canada on the nationwide Sprint network.



Features:

Easy activation - With an eligible Sprint device and SIM card, consumers can activate right.

- With an eligible Sprint device and SIM card, consumers can activate right. Free features - In addition to a free phone number and unlimited calling and texting to numbers across the U.S. and Canada, TextNow offers conference calling, voicemail, and group texting.

- In addition to a free phone number and unlimited calling and texting to numbers across the U.S. and Canada, TextNow offers conference calling, voicemail, and group texting. Data - Data add-ons are available starting in increments of 2GB for $19.99 a month and unlimited LTE for $39.99 a month.

- Data add-ons are available starting in increments of 2GB for $19.99 a month and unlimited LTE for $39.99 a month. No contract or hidden fees - TextNow is a free mobile app. There is no contract required.

Find out more on how it works here.