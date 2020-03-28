Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Wendys Coupons

Wendys

Free Wendy’s Kids Meal w/ Any App Order
Free W/P $4.00
Jul 06, 2020
Expires : 07/12/20
About this Deal

Now through 7/12, Wendy's is offering a Kids Meal for free with any order via the app [iOS or Android]!

Find your nearest Wendy's here.

Note: valid at participating locations.

Thanks! Worked!
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Mar 28, 2020
https://www.wendys.com/wendys-app correct link to site
