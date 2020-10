Get free $50 when you send 1¢ to five friends who doesn't have PayPal via their email address.



How to:

Send 1¢ to a pal who doesn't have PayPal



Ask them to sign up and link their bank account or debit/credit card



When they spend or send $5+ by December 31st, 2019, we’ll send you both ten bucks

Offer Details:

You can refer up to 5 people who sign up for Paypal, so you can earn up to $50



Rewards will post to your account no later than 1/31/20