In response to Coronavirus, Xfinity is offering their WiFi hotspots in out-of-home locations for free to anyone!



Customers and non-customers can find the exact hotspot locations here.



How to Connect:

1. Visit here or use the Xfinity WiFi Hotspots app to see a map of Xfinity WiFi hotspots. All open hotspots, both indoor and outdoor, will be displayed on the map in blue.



2. Once at a hotspot, customers and non-customers should select xfinitywifi from the list of available WiFi networks, and then launch a browser.



3. Xfinity Internet customers can sign in using their Xfinity ID and password to be automatically connected to Xfinity WiFi hotspots in the future. Non-Xfinity Internet customers can connect by clicking the Accept and Connect button.

See more details here.