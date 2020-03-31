Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

XFINITY

Free Xfinity WiFi Hotspots
Free
Mar 31, 2020
23  Likes 0  Comments
4
See Deal

About this Deal

In response to Coronavirus, Xfinity is offering their WiFi hotspots in out-of-home locations for free to anyone!

Customers and non-customers can find the exact hotspot locations here.

How to Connect:
    1. Visit here or use the Xfinity WiFi Hotspots app to see a map of Xfinity WiFi hotspots. All open hotspots, both indoor and outdoor, will be displayed on the map in blue.

    2. Once at a hotspot, customers and non-customers should select xfinitywifi from the list of available WiFi networks, and then launch a browser.

    3. Xfinity Internet customers can sign in using their Xfinity ID and password to be automatically connected to Xfinity WiFi hotspots in the future. Non-Xfinity Internet customers can connect by clicking the Accept and Connect button.

See more details here.

🏷 Deal Tags

freebies News Free WiFi Xfinity free wifi Coronavirus
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
XFINITY See All arrow
XFINITY
XFINITY
Early Access: Call Of Duty Black Ops Cold War Beta - Xfinity Customers
OFFER
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals