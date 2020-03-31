XFINITY
Mar 31, 2020
In response to Coronavirus, Xfinity is offering their WiFi hotspots in out-of-home locations for free to anyone!
Customers and non-customers can find the exact hotspot locations here.
How to Connect:
2. Once at a hotspot, customers and non-customers should select xfinitywifi from the list of available WiFi networks, and then launch a browser.
3. Xfinity Internet customers can sign in using their Xfinity ID and password to be automatically connected to Xfinity WiFi hotspots in the future. Non-Xfinity Internet customers can connect by clicking the Accept and Connect button.
See more details here.
