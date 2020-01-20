Free Smartphones w/ T-Mobile Line (New Phones Added)
|T-Mobile is offering smartphones (multiple options) for free when you switch to T-Mobile or add a new line!
Note: At only $35 per line for 4 lines w/ AutoPay, Magenta plan gives you the exclusive benefits you love, like Netflix on Us with 2+ qualifying lines, unlimited data on our network, and taxes & fees included in your bill.
Free Eligible Phones:
