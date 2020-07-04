Microsoft is offering PDF Editor & Reader 10 for $4.99.



Note: App is created as lightweight with fast performing for modifying and creating PDFs for windows. This App is fast converting tools and provide you with lots of features.



Features:

Create Blank pdf and edit with text.



Merge more than one PDF into one



Reorder PDF pages



Remove and recreate PDF page



Split single PDF into multiple PDFs



Add Text to PDF



Cut PDF page



Image to PDF converter



Store Recent Document.



Fully Editable tool for pdf like