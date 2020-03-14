This deal is expired!
(3/14) Free JCPenney Magical Guardian Door Ornament
Expires: 03/14/20
About this Deal
|On March 14th, from 11am to noon, JCPenney is offering a Craft a Magical Guardian Door Ornament Event in-store! Kids will also receive a fun craft, ID badge, lanyard, collector's pin, and project master medallion.
Find your nearest JCPenney here.
Note: valid at participating locations.
