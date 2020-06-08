Jersey Mike's is offering a Giant Sub for free on your next purchase when you download the app [iOS or Android], create an account, and place your first purchase.



How to Get This Deal:

Download the app [iOS or Android]

Create a MyMike's account

Place your first app order with at least one sub by 6/21

You'll receive 144 bonus Shore Points

Use your points on your next order to score your free Giant Sub!

Note: please allow up to 24 hours to receive your points to your account.