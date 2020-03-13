Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Kids Skate Free All Year Long!
Mar 13, 2020
The Kids Skate Free Program offers roller skating passes to children to skate for free at select skating centers nationwide. Best of all? This program is available all year long!

You can register up to four children for free, however there is a one-time $4 administrative fee per child.

Find your nearest participating roller rink here.

Don't see your closest roller rink? Print out this letter and send it to them.

