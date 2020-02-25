This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Buy 1, Get 2 Free Medium Yankee Jar Candles
B1G2
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 02/26/20
About this Deal
|Yankee Candle is offering buy one, get two free medium jar candles with code 2MED220 used at checkout! Shipping is free on orders of $75+.
Shopping in store? Then present this printable coupon at checkout.
Notable Medium Jar Candles:
Related to this item:home decor home BOGO Decor Candles Scented Candles Free W/P Yankee Candles
What's the matter?