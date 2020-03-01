Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Panera Bread Coupons

Panera Bread

Free Panera Bread Coffee or Bagel Every Day in March!
HOT
Free
Mar 01, 2020
Expires : 03/31/20
23  Likes 95  Comments
499
See Deal

About this Deal

Back for the new month at Panera Bread! MyPanera Rewards Members [free to join] can get a coffee or bagel for free every day in March simply by checking their MyPanera Rewards account to see if you qualify.

Find your nearest Panera location here.

Details:
  • These offers may not be available to all members
  • Present your MyPanera card each day to redeem your reward
  • Limit one bagel per day
  • Offer is eligible on same day ordering only
  • Cannot be redeemed for other bakery items or bulk bagel packs

🏷 Deal Tags

food restaurants Rewards Beverages Panera MyPanera Chocolate Meals
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 11  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
branie
branie (L5)
Mar 02, 2020
Updated & back again for March 2020. Free coffee or bagel.
Likes Reply
mjsabia
mjsabia (L1)
Mar 02, 2020
Great coffee deal. Love their products and service
Likes Reply
branie
branie (L5)
Mar 02, 2020
Me too. Bagels are delicious!!
Likes Reply
BurnsE
BurnsE (L2)
Feb 08, 2020
thanks for the deal
Likes Reply
milosfeng
milosfeng (L1)
Feb 03, 2020
Thanks.
Likes Reply
joeserr1203
joeserr1203 (L1)
Feb 02, 2020
Wow... I like this deal... 😊
Likes Reply
karolis12321
karolis12321 (L1)
Feb 01, 2020
ty
Likes Reply
karolis12321
karolis12321 (L1)
Feb 01, 2020
ty
Likes Reply
branie
branie (L5)
Feb 01, 2020
Updated & back again for February 2020. Free coffee or bagel.
Likes Reply
BJ4140300bot5
BJ4140300bot5 (L1)
Jan 06, 2020
free is this real
Likes Reply
brentwasham
brentwasham (L1)
Jan 03, 2020
Nothing showing in Panera rewards account about eligibility, I have zero rewards.
Likes Reply
see more comments 8
Panera Bread See All arrow
Panera Bread
Panera Bread
$5 Off Takeout Or Delivery Order Of $20
$5 OFF
Panera Bread
Panera Bread
Panera Bread Baker's Dozen of Bagels for $6.99 On Tuesdays
$6.99
Panera Bread
Panera Bread
First Month Free! MyPanera Coffee Subscription
Offer
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related DealTags
ROUND UP
Roundup
Best Pizza Coupons for Pizza Hut, Dominos & More
ROUNDUP
HOT
Amazon
Amazon
16-Oz. Wonderful Pistachios (Roasted & Salted)
$4.99 $5.25
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Blue Diamond Almonds Raw Whole Natural 40Oz
$5.49
Costco
Costco
In-Warehouse Hot Buys Now Live!
SALE
HOT
IHOP
IHOP
IHOPPY Hour Value Menu $5, Daily (2-10 PM) *To-Go or Dine-In
$5.00
MSN
MSN
Fruits at Walmart Were Just Recalled!
Recall
Ruby Tuesday
Ruby Tuesday
4 Great Deals Every Tuesday - Ruby Tuesday
NEWS
Taco Bell
Taco Bell
50% Off Nachos Party Pack via DoorDash
50% Off
FREE SHIPPING
Wendys
Wendys
2 for $4 Biscuits
$2 ea
Papa Johns
Papa Johns
Large Specialty or 5-topping Pizza for Just $12
$12.00
arrow
arrow