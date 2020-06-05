This deal is expired!
Free $50 Apple Card Bonus w/ Walgreens Order
Free W/P
Expires: 06/30/20
About this Deal
|Get $50 in Daily Cash for free when you sign-up for a new Apple Card and spend $50 at Walgreens within the first 30 days from account opening.
Plus, your Apple Card will net you unlimited 3% back at Walgreens when you use your card via Apple Pay. You can also score 3% back with your titanium card at the drive-thru.
Other Apple Card Benefits:
