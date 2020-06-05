Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Free $50 Apple Card Bonus w/ Walgreens Order

Expires: 06/30/20
Get $50 in Daily Cash for free when you sign-up for a new Apple Card and spend $50 at Walgreens within the first 30 days from account opening.

Plus, your Apple Card will net you unlimited 3% back at Walgreens when you use your card via Apple Pay. You can also score 3% back with your titanium card at the drive-thru.

Other Apple Card Benefits:
  • 3% Daily Cash on purchases from Apple, Nike, Uber, Walgreens, & T-Mobile
  • 2% Daily Cash every time you use your card via Apple Pay
  • 1% Daily Cash on purchases where Apple Pay is not accepted
  • No fees
Looking for more credit card offers? See the best sign-up bonuses for June 2020 here.

Comments (2)

usama8625
usama8625 (L1)
Jun 05, 2020
Wow, that sounds interesting
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jun 03, 2020
Nice find
