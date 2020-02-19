Redbox is offering a 1-Night DVD Rental for free after you submit your receipt from any of these 60 restaurants! Doesn't matter if it's dine-in, pickup, or delivery -- you will get your free rental all the same.



Best of all, you can use this deal every day to score a new rental, however you can only use one receipt and one reward per day.



Note: your receipt must clearly show the purchase amount, date, time, location, and items purchased.



You can submit your receipt in 1 of 2 ways:



Using the App:

Download the Redbox app [iOS or Android]

Snap a picture of your receipt

Upload it through the app

Receive your 1-night rental credit instantly!

Using Text Messages:

Text code DINNER to number 811811

Follow the instructions

Have your dinner receipt handy

Find your nearest Redbox here.