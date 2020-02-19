Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Redbox Coupons

Free Redbox Rental w/ Dinner Receipt Scan

Free
Expires: 02/19/20
Redbox Coupons

About this Deal

Redbox is offering a 1-Night DVD Rental for free after you submit your receipt from any of these 60 restaurants! Doesn't matter if it's dine-in, pickup, or delivery -- you will get your free rental all the same.

Best of all, you can use this deal every day to score a new rental, however you can only use one receipt and one reward per day.

Note: your receipt must clearly show the purchase amount, date, time, location, and items purchased.

You can submit your receipt in 1 of 2 ways:

Using the App:
  1. Download the Redbox app [iOS or Android]
  2. Snap a picture of your receipt
  3. Upload it through the app
  4. Receive your 1-night rental credit instantly!

Using Text Messages:
  1. Text code DINNER to number 811811
  2. Follow the instructions
  3. Have your dinner receipt handy

Find your nearest Redbox here.

movies rental entertainment Free Redbox Movie Rental Free W/P DVDs
Comments (13)

YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jan 23, 2020
1/23/20 at 12:00:00 a.m. CT thru 2/19/20 at 11:59:59 p.m. CT
Reply
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Jan 23, 2020
Simply scan your dinner receipt!
Reply
srinideals
srinideals (L1)
Dec 20, 2018
no its working for old members as well
Reply
AnnYosh
AnnYosh (L5)
Dec 19, 2018
Updated with new VALPAK code
Reply
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Mar 06, 2018
Thanks but it's an old promo. If you haven't used it in the past, it will work.
Reply
aberduo
aberduo (L1)
Feb 08, 2018
New Members Only
Reply
MusicalDealer
MusicalDealer (L3)
Feb 02, 2018
Still around! Not eligible if you have used this promotion before.
Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Feb 02, 2018
No, Got the Code. Code Use Only With App
Reply
MusicalDealer
MusicalDealer (L3)
Feb 02, 2018
You were able to get a second code? Mine said "sorry, one code per mobile phone"
Reply
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Mar 06, 2018
Nope. "Redbox: Sorry, only 1 code per mobile number."
Reply
salvepy
salvepy (L2)
Feb 01, 2018
Not bad, thanks.
Reply
farwa7776
farwa7776 (L1)
Jan 28, 2018
nice
Reply
lisaYsa
lisaYsa (L2)
Dec 14, 2017
Worked for me just now!
Reply