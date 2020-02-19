This deal is expired!
Free Redbox Rental w/ Dinner Receipt Scan
Free
Expires: 02/19/20
About this Deal
|Redbox is offering a 1-Night DVD Rental for free after you submit your receipt from any of these 60 restaurants! Doesn't matter if it's dine-in, pickup, or delivery -- you will get your free rental all the same.
Best of all, you can use this deal every day to score a new rental, however you can only use one receipt and one reward per day.
Note: your receipt must clearly show the purchase amount, date, time, location, and items purchased.
You can submit your receipt in 1 of 2 ways:
Using the App:
Using Text Messages:
Find your nearest Redbox here.
