Amazon is offering eligible customers $5 off your next order (of $10 or more) through the Amazon app [iOS or Android].



Terms & Conditions:

Offer expires at 23:59 p.m. (PT) October 10, 2020.



Coupon applies on app only.



Offer applies to products sold by Amazon.com (look for "sold by Amazon.com").



Offer does not apply to digital content or Amazon Gift Cards.



