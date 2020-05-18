|Still Available -- Groupon is offering a Month of Amazon Prime Video for free!
Offer Details:
- Watch popular movies and TV, award-winning Amazon Originals, live events, and more
- Provided 4K+HDR compatible content
- Curate your own personal TV and movie recommendations from over 100+ channels
- Subscribers receive special deals to rent or buy new release movies and more
- New subscribers only. Terms and conditions apply.
- When promotional trial end, subscription will automatically continue at the monthly price of $12.99 plus applicable taxes
- Cancel at anytime