Panda Express Red Envelopes: Free Entree + Drink
Expires: 01/25/20
|Today only, in celebration of the Chinese New Year, Panda Express is giving out Red Envelope with special coupons inside, such as a Firecracker Shrimp Entree and Drink for free (no purchase required)!
See more info in this Instagram post.
Find your nearest Panda Express here.
Also, save $10 Off a Family Feast (2 large sides + 3 large entrees) when you use code SCOREBIG at checkout.
