Today only, in celebration of the Chinese New Year, Panda Express is giving out Red Envelope with special coupons inside, such as a Firecracker Shrimp Entree and Drink for free (no purchase required)!



See more info in this Instagram post.



Find your nearest Panda Express here.



Also, save $10 Off a Family Feast (2 large sides + 3 large entrees) when you use code SCOREBIG at checkout.