This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Paypal Coupons

Paypal

$5 Off $5 via Paypal (Select Accounts)
$5 Off
Dec 19, 2019
Expires : 12/19/19
51  Likes 2  Comments
17
See Deal

About this Deal

Paypal is offering select accounts $5 off your next purchase (of $5 or more)! Simply check your account or email to see if you qualify for this offer.

Note: if you received this offer, the discount will automatically be applied to your purchase. Valid for first 70,000 redemptions.

As an idea, you can score a free $5 Target gift card when you follow the steps below.
  1. Add a $5 Target eGift Card to your cart
  2. Checkout and select to pay with Paypal
  3. The $5 offer should automatically apply

🏷 Deal Tags

Paypal discount Free Sale shopping online shopping Saving saving tips
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
dddsss
dddsss (L5)
Dec 19, 2019
If you didn't get the offer, use this link: paypal.com/us/signin?returnUrl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.paypal.com%2Fus%2Fwebapps%2Fmpp%2Foffers%3Fview%3Ddetails%26save%3Dtrue%26offerId%3DLSMLJ46VGJA3N
Likes Reply
dddsss
dddsss (L5)
Dec 19, 2019
If you didn't see the email*...
Likes Reply
