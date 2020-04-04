Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Pizza Hut

Free Pizza Hut Every Month w/ Book It Program
Apr 04, 2020
About this Deal

Are your kiddos between the ages of 5 to 12? Then they may be eligible for Pizza Hut's Book It Program, which offers Free Pizza Every Month!

Once your child reaches a certain reading goal (i.e. number of pages, books or minutes), then they can receive a Personal Pan Pizza for free! As stated before, this offer is available every month during the 2020-2021 school year.

Get started here!

💬 3  Comments

stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Mar 27, 2020
Updated. Back again in 2020
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Mar 27, 2020
2020- 2021
AnnYosh
AnnYosh (L5)
Mar 28, 2019
FREE Monthly Pizza Hut Pizza w/ Book It Program
