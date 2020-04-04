Pizza Hut
Are your kiddos between the ages of 5 to 12? Then they may be eligible for Pizza Hut's Book It Program, which offers Free Pizza Every Month!
Once your child reaches a certain reading goal (i.e. number of pages, books or minutes), then they can receive a Personal Pan Pizza for free! As stated before, this offer is available every month during the 2020-2021 school year.
Get started here!
