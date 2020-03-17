Due to the coronavirus, Planet Fitness is now offering At-Home Workouts for free via Facebook Live everyday at 7pm ET. Best of all? These classes are open to everyone -- you don't need to be a member!



Can't make the live stream? Fear not, the workouts will be available on-demand on Facebook, as well as in Planet Fitness' YouTube Channel.



No equipment is needed for the workouts, and each class will last about 20 minutes or less.



See more info in their Facebook post here.



See more info in this USA Today article here.