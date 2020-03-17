Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Planet Fitness

Free Planet Fitness Live At-Home Workouts
Free
Mar 17, 2020
23  Likes 1  Comments
14
See Deal

About this Deal

Due to the coronavirus, Planet Fitness is now offering At-Home Workouts for free via Facebook Live everyday at 7pm ET. Best of all? These classes are open to everyone -- you don't need to be a member!

Can't make the live stream? Fear not, the workouts will be available on-demand on Facebook, as well as in Planet Fitness' YouTube Channel.

No equipment is needed for the workouts, and each class will last about 20 minutes or less.

See more info in their Facebook post here.

See more info in this USA Today article here.

🏷 Deal Tags

freebies workout Free Streaming facebook Free Classes Planet Fitness yoga & training
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
DealBuster2
DealBuster2 (L4)
Mar 17, 2020
The 20-minute Live Stream is Monday through Friday.
Likes Reply
From Related DealTags
Best Buy
Best Buy
New Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa and Controls (Pre-Order)
$39.99
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
New Fire TV Stick with Alexa (includes TV Controls) (Pre-Order)
$39.99
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow