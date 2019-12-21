Now through 12/21, between 9pm and 10pm, Uber Eats is offering various Popeyes Migos Menu Meals for free (up to $21.99 value) when you apply the designated codes below!



Find your nearest Popeyes here.



Today 12/19: Free Quavo Meal (reg. $17.99) w/ Code THEQUAVO

Two chicken sandwiches



Two regular fries



One regular mashed potatoes with gravy



Two apple pies



Two small drinks

Tomorrow 12/20: Free Offset Meal (reg. $21.99) w/ Code OFFSET

Eight pieces BIC chicken meal



One large fries



One large mashed potatoes with gravy



Four biscuits

Saturday 12/21: Free Takeoff Meal (reg. $9.99) w/ Code THETAKEOFF

Five tenders



Two sauces



One regular mashed potatoes



Two biscuits



One apple pie

