This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Free $45 Postage + Digital Scale + Supplies Kit

Free $117.99
+ $9.99 Shipping
Expires: 07/31/20
Now until 7/31, Stamps.com is offering a 4-week trial for free that includes the following:
  • Free $5 postage
  • Free 5 lb digital scale ($50 value)
  • Free supplies kit ($5 value)

Plus use code SPRING or STAMPS100 to receive a $40 postage credit (that's a total of $45 free postage with the other $5 offer)!

Your Total Value w/ This Free Trial:
  • $45 postage + $50 scale + $5 supplies kit + $17.99 regular fee = $117.99 total value!

You may cancel your trial at anytime. The digital scale is yours to keep, just pay shipping and handling (usually $9.99 or less).

If you want to keep your Stamps.com account, then their service only costs $17.99 per month after that!

Ready to start your free trial? Sign-up here!

Comments (10)

amee22
amee22 (L3)
22 days ago
Extended!
Reply
amee22
amee22 (L3)
May 29, 2020
Updated
Reply
DealBuster2
DealBuster2 (L4)
Apr 26, 2020
Don't worry, you'll be able to print $45 worth of US postage with this trial.
They won't give you the canceled Czechoslovakian stamps that are pictured.
Reply
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Apr 20, 2020
Updated
Reply
ningbaby
ningbaby (L1)
Mar 11, 2020
cool enough
Reply
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Mar 03, 2020
Updated
Reply
karolis12321
karolis12321 (L1)
Feb 01, 2020
ty
Reply
karolis12321
karolis12321 (L1)
Feb 01, 2020
ty!
Reply
karolis12321
karolis12321 (L1)
Feb 01, 2020
Thanks!!
Reply
johnd4
johnd4 (L5)
Jan 30, 2020
Wow seems like a great offer :) don't really have all that much need for stamps though
Reply