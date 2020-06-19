Wendys
Offer
Jun 19, 2020
Expires : 09/30/20
53 Likes 1 Comments
15See Deal
About this Deal
|
Yes, Pringles Baconator flavor are now a real thing. In honor of this monumental occasion, check under the lid on your Pringles tube for a code that will score you a Baconator for free from Wendy's when you order though the app [iOS or Android]!
You can find this new flavor of Pringles at most retailers nationwide.
Find your nearest Wendy's here.
Note: valid at participating locations. Some exclusions may apply.
What's the matter?