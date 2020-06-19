Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Free Baconator w/ New Pringles Flavor!
Jun 19, 2020
Expires : 09/30/20
About this Deal

Yes, Pringles Baconator flavor are now a real thing. In honor of this monumental occasion, check under the lid on your Pringles tube for a code that will score you a Baconator for free from Wendy's when you order though the app [iOS or Android]!

You can find this new flavor of Pringles at most retailers nationwide.

Find your nearest Wendy's here.

Note: valid at participating locations. Some exclusions may apply.

restaurants freebies offer Wendy's Free W/P Pringles Meals Baconator
💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
23 days ago
9/1 Still available if you want to refresh this.
