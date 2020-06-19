Yes, Pringles Baconator flavor are now a real thing. In honor of this monumental occasion, check under the lid on your Pringles tube for a code that will score you a Baconator for free from Wendy's when you order though the app [iOS or Android]!



You can find this new flavor of Pringles at most retailers nationwide.



Find your nearest Wendy's here.



Note: valid at participating locations. Some exclusions may apply.