Gillette is offering a ProGlide Shield or SkinGuard Starter Kit for free ($14 value) when you do the following steps! Just pay $4 for shipping. Promotion expires July 9, 2020 at 11:59 PM ET.



How It Works:

Pick a free starter kit here

Set your delivery schedule for future refills

Enjoy your shave with your free starter kit!

Note: you may cancel your scheduled deliveries at any time.