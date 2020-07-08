Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Gillette Coupons

Gillette

ProGlide Shield or SkinGuard Starter Kit
+ $4.00 SHIPPING
Free $14.00
Jun 18, 2020
Expires : 07/09/20
About this Deal

Gillette is offering a ProGlide Shield or SkinGuard Starter Kit for free ($14 value) when you do the following steps! Just pay $4 for shipping. Promotion expires July 9, 2020 at 11:59 PM ET.

How It Works:
  1. Pick a free starter kit here
  2. Set your delivery schedule for future refills
  3. Enjoy your shave with your free starter kit!

Note: you may cancel your scheduled deliveries at any time.

💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jul 08, 2020
Promotion expires July 9, 2020 at 11:59 PM ET.
jdealz
jdealz (L2)
Jun 18, 2020
nice!
