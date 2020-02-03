This deal is expired!
Free $22 Shell Gift Card w/ Pennzoil Motor Oil
Free W/P
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 02/23/20
About this Deal
|Only 22 days until the Pennzoil 400! In honor of that epic race, Pennzoil is now offering a $22 Shell Gift Card for free when you purchase a qualifying Pennzoil motor oil and fill out this rebate form here.
Qualifying Motor Oil:
Participating Retailers Include:
