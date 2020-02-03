Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
This deal is expired!

Free $22 Shell Gift Card w/ Pennzoil Motor Oil

Free W/P
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 02/23/20
About this Deal

Only 22 days until the Pennzoil 400! In honor of that epic race, Pennzoil is now offering a $22 Shell Gift Card for free when you purchase a qualifying Pennzoil motor oil and fill out this rebate form here.

Qualifying Motor Oil:
  • Five 1-Quart Bottles of Pennzoil Ultra Platinum Full Synthetic Motor Oil
  • One 5-Quart Bottle of Pennzoil Ultra Platinum Full Synthetic Motor Oil
  • Five 1-Quart Bottles of Pennzoil Platinum Full Synthetic Motor Oil
  • One 5-Quart Bottle of Pennzoil Platinum Full Synthetic Motor Oil
  • Five 1-Quart Bottles of Pennzoil Platinum High Mileage Full Synthetic Motor Oil
  • One 5-Quart Bottle of Pennzoil Platinum High Mileage Full Synthetic Motor Oil

Participating Retailers Include:
  • Advanced Auto Parts
  • AutoZone
  • Amazon
  • Circle K
  • Family Dollar
  • Home Depot
  • Kroger
  • O'Reilly Auto Parts
  • Pep Boys
  • Shell
  • Walmart
  • See More

Comments (1)

MacAtk33
MacAtk33 (L2)
Feb 03, 2020
Note it does not appear that Costco and Sam's Club are not participating retailers.
