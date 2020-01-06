Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Verizon Wireless

Samsung Galaxy A10e 32GB Phone
Jan 06, 2020
Verizon is offering a Samsung Galaxy A10e 32GB Phone for free when you open a new line on a 24-month plan! Plus, get $20 off your $40 activation fee when you order online! Shipping is free or opt for free in-store pickup.

Note: Free phone comes in the form of 24-monthly bill credits.

Phone Details:
  • Up to 29 hours of battery life on a single charge
  • Features room for up to 512 GB using a microSD card
  • 5.8-inch Infinity Display
  • 8 MP rear-facing camera

Compare to $99.99 at Boost Mobile and $130.00 at Walmart.

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Jan 06, 2020
Updated
johnd4
johnd4 (L5)
Aug 14, 2019
Lots of free phone offers lately haha :) may need to take advantage of one
