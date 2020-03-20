SiriusXM is offering 3 months of service for free (a $8.00/mo savings) when you subscribe to Essential Streaming that allows you to listen to your favorite music, podcasts & more not only in your car but on other devices.



Note: Cancel during your free 3 months to avoid being charged.



What You Get:

300+ channels



SiriusXM video



Access On Demand content



On the app and connected devices



Incl. Xtra channels

List of Devices Where You Can Stream:

Streaming Players : Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Android TV, Apple TV



: Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Android TV, Apple TV Wireless Speakers : Alexa, Play-Fi, Bose, Sonos, HEOS



: Alexa, Play-Fi, Bose, Sonos, HEOS Game Consoles : Playstation 3, Playstation 4, Xbox One



: Playstation 3, Playstation 4, Xbox One Smart TVs Blu Ray Players : Amazon Fire TV, Samsung, LG, Sony, Roku TV



: Amazon Fire TV, Samsung, LG, Sony, Roku TV Home Audio : SiriusXM, Autonomic, Control4, Creston, Denon, Grace, Integra, Marantz, Nuvo, Onkyo, Russound, TiO, URC, Yamaha