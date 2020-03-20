Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Free 3-Months of SiriusXM to Listen Outside the Car
May 06, 2020
SiriusXM is offering 3 months of service for free (a $8.00/mo savings) when you subscribe to Essential Streaming that allows you to listen to your favorite music, podcasts & more not only in your car but on other devices.

Note: Cancel during your free 3 months to avoid being charged.

What You Get:
  • 300+ channels
  • SiriusXM video
  • Access On Demand content
  • On the app and connected devices
  • Incl. Xtra channels

List of Devices Where You Can Stream:
  • Streaming Players: Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Android TV, Apple TV
  • Wireless Speakers: Alexa, Play-Fi, Bose, Sonos, HEOS
  • Game Consoles: Playstation 3, Playstation 4, Xbox One
  • Smart TVs Blu Ray Players: Amazon Fire TV, Samsung, LG, Sony, Roku TV
  • Home Audio: SiriusXM, Autonomic, Control4, Creston, Denon, Grace, Integra, Marantz, Nuvo, Onkyo, Russound, TiO, URC, Yamaha

freebies movies entertainment music SiriusXM Free Samples SiriusXM Radio
Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
jondolly13
jondolly13 (L1)
Mar 20, 2020
the description makes it sound like you can not only play xm in the car but also on other devices, yet I don't see vehicles listed in the devices. can someone verify if this can be activated in car too?
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Mar 19, 2020
Updated. Limited time only
RanaMansoor
RanaMansoor (L1)
Dec 06, 2019
its a great offer thanks :)
Get 4 Months of Service for Free to Stream SiriusXM
