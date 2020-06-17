Sprint is now offering their Unlimited Line On Us Plan for free for existing Sprint customers. With no monthly service plan charge, you'll get a savings of over $400 per year!



See if you are eligible for this offer by logging in to your Sprint account here and finding the blue banner near the top that states "Great news! Add a line of Unlimited for $0/mo."



Note: in order to be eligible for this offer, you must have joined Sprint prior to June 17, 2020.