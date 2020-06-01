Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Ends Soon! Starbucks for Life Instant Win Game
Jan 04, 2020
Expires : 01/06/20
About this Deal

Hurry -- ends soon! Starbucks is offering Starbucks for Life game for Rewards Members [free to join]! Just download the app [ios or Android] so you can start playing when the time comes.

There will be more than 2 million prizes, plus the grand prize.

What is 'Starbucks for Life?' The winner will receive a daily credit for 30 years for one free food or beverage item at participating stores in U.S.

Other Notable Prizes:
  • PlayStation 4 system with a 12-month PlayStation Now subscription
  • Movie Ticket Deals
  • Starbucks for Life Stationery Set
  • Starbucks for Life Coffee Collection
restaurants App Free Game Starbucks Coffee Beverages Sweepstakes
Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
warunamail
warunamail (L5)
Dec 02, 2019
starts tomorrow
