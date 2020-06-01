This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Jan 04, 2020
Expires : 01/06/20
Hurry -- ends soon! Starbucks is offering Starbucks for Life game for Rewards Members [free to join]! Just download the app [ios or Android] so you can start playing when the time comes.
There will be more than 2 million prizes, plus the grand prize.
What is 'Starbucks for Life?' The winner will receive a daily credit for 30 years for one free food or beverage item at participating stores in U.S.
Other Notable Prizes:
