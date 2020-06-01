Hurry -- ends soon! Starbucks is offering Starbucks for Life game for Rewards Members [free to join]! Just download the app [ios or Android] so you can start playing when the time comes.



There will be more than 2 million prizes, plus the grand prize.



What is 'Starbucks for Life?' The winner will receive a daily credit for 30 years for one free food or beverage item at participating stores in U.S.



Other Notable Prizes:

PlayStation 4 system with a 12-month PlayStation Now subscription



Movie Ticket Deals



Starbucks for Life Stationery Set



Starbucks for Life Coffee Collection



