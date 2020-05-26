Amazon Books Summer Reading Challenge
|Join the Summer Reading Challenge at the Amazon Books store! Have you child read any 8 of these books, and then bring back your list to any Amazon Books by September 2 to receive a Star Reader Certificate that gives you $1 off your next book purchase!
See the recommended Summer Reads list here.
Find your nearest Amazon Books store here.
