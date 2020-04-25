Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Verizon Coupons

Verizon

Free 15GB of Data to All Customers Extended!
Offer
Apr 25, 2020
Expires : 05/31/20
17  Likes 8  Comments
27
See Deal

About this Deal

Verizon continues to support its customers and offers 15GB Data for free to all mobile users until May 31st (previously it was offered until 4/30). There is no action needed as this data will automatically be added to consumer and small business accounts.

Note: Includes small business customers with 50 lines or less.

You can read more about Verizon's response to COVID-19 here.

🏷 Deal Tags

freebies Free offer mobile phone verizon wireless Tech Accessories Coronavirus Covid-19
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 3  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
bhssadaruwan91
bhssadaruwan91 (L1)
Apr 25, 2020
Nice deal
Likes Reply
themoneyman1113
themoneyman1113 (L5)
Apr 23, 2020
Free 15gb extended until 5/31/2020


04/22 Update:

Verizon continues to support customers who may find themselves needing additional data in order to learn, work or keep connected during this challenging time. That’s why today, we announced we are automatically adding an additional 15GB of 4G LTE data to consumer and small business* shared data plans, hotspots and jetpacks to be used from May 1 through May 31. There is no action needed as this data will automatically be added to consumer and small business accounts.

* Includes small business customers with 50 lines or less.
Likes Reply
Verizon See All arrow
Verizon
Verizon
New $30 Unlimited Plus Plan
$30/mo
HOT
Verizon
Verizon
BOGO Free iPhones + $500 Off w/ New Lines
BOGO
FREE SHIPPING
Verizon
Verizon
Get Two for Just $5/mo. W/ Switch 2 Lines with Select Unlimited Plans. 64GB Only
$5/mo
Verizon
Verizon
Free Google Pixel 5
Freebie
Verizon
Verizon
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
$85.99 $169.99
FREE SHIPPING
Verizon
Verizon
Free Apple IPhone 7 32GB Smartphone
Freebie
FREE SHIPPING
Verizon
Verizon
Free Mobile Phone | Shop Now At Verizon
FREE
Verizon
Verizon
Free Mobile Phones | Shop At Verizon
FREE
Verizon
Verizon
FREE Domino’s Medium Pizza for Verizon Up Rewards Members | First 50,000 Only
Freebie
Verizon
Verizon
Free Cell Phones | Shop At Verizon
Freebie
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related DealTags
Walmart
Walmart
Apple AirPods 2nd Gen Headphones w/ Case
$129.00 $159.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Best Buy
Best Buy
Up to 40% Off Clearance & Open Box Outlet Event
SALE
Cashback Available
Best Buy
Best Buy
Insignia 32" Class LED HD TV
$84.99 $149.99
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING
Apple
Apple
iPhone Slow? Submit a Claim Now!
NEWS
HOT
eBay
eBay
Enjoy 57% Off For a Samsung Galaxy Buds (Open Box) + Ships Free
$49.99 $129.99
FREE SHIPPING
Sams Club
Sams Club
Simple Mobile iPhone 8 Plus
$294.98 $389.00
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
GameStop
GameStop
$200 Credit Towards PS5 or Xbox X Pre-Order
Offer
Cashback Up to 3.0% 💎
Amazon
Amazon
Ring Stick Up Cam Battery 2nd Gen (Refurb)
$59.99 $79.99
FREE SHIPPING
Cricket
Cricket
Apple iPhone 8 128GB
$49.99 $449.99
Cashback Available
Ring
Ring
Up to $100 Off Refurb Video Doorbells & More
SALE
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow