This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Verizon
Offer
Apr 25, 2020
Expires : 05/31/20
17 Likes 8 Comments
27See Deal
About this Deal
|
Verizon continues to support its customers and offers 15GB Data for free to all mobile users until May 31st (previously it was offered until 4/30). There is no action needed as this data will automatically be added to consumer and small business accounts.
Note: Includes small business customers with 50 lines or less.
You can read more about Verizon's response to COVID-19 here.
What's the matter?