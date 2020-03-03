This deal is expired!
Free Walgreens Flu Shots for VA-Enrolled Veterans
|Attention veterans! Walgreens is now offering Flu Shots for free to VA-Enrolled veterans through 3/31 when you present this voucher.
Note: must be enrolled in the VA health care system.
Find your nearest location here.
