Free Walgreens Flu Shots for VA-Enrolled Veterans

Free
Expires: 03/31/20
Attention veterans! Walgreens is now offering Flu Shots for free to VA-Enrolled veterans through 3/31 when you present this voucher.

Note: must be enrolled in the VA health care system.

Details:
  1. Fill out the flu vaccination form here
  2. Bring the completed form, your VA ID card and a photo ID
  3. Your VA electronic health record will auto update in the VA health care system

Find your nearest location here.

