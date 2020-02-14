Free Burger King Whopper w/ Ex's Photo

Free
Expires: Today
Burger King Coupons See Deal

About this Deal

Feeling a little anti-Valentine's Day? Burger King is offering a Whopper for free just for bringing in a photo of your ex!

Don't have a picture of your ex? You can also bring in letters, stuffed animals or clothing to take advantage of this deal. And, don't worry because all evidence will be destroyed by the fast food chain.

Note: Only select locations in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Boston are participating in this offer.

Find your nearest location here.

Comments (1)

BurnsE
BurnsE (L1)
4 days ago
haha nice deal
Reply

