Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Roku Coupons »

New Free Movies on The Roku Channel

Free
Expires: 01/31/20
Roku Coupons See Deal
Cashback Available

About this Deal

Checkout these new movies to watch for free on The Roku Channel in the month of January! You can watch these movies either on your Roku device, the Roku mobile app [iOS or Android], or on therokuchannel.com.

New Free Movies for January 2020:
  • Batman Begins (2005)
  • The Dark Knight (2008)
  • Caddyshack (1980)
  • Tenacious D In The Pick Of Destiny (2006)
  • Cadillac Records (2008)
  • Driving Miss Daisy (1989)
  • High Fidelity (2000)
  • See More

Related to this item:

freebies movies entertainment Free Roku Streaming movie streaming Roku Devices
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments (1)

mangeanna
mangeanna (L1)
Jan 27, 2020
very nice and helpful thank you very much...can we watch 1080p?
Reply