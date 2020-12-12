Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Extra 10% Off Sitewide

Gifting Sweepstakes

Participants are automatically entered for a chance to win each daily prize ($80 Average Value)!More
20% Off Flowers, Plants & Gifts

FTD is offering 20% off all flowers, plants, and gifts! No code necessary, just click through this link to activate the offer. Shop up to 50% off best seller items from $19.99, same delivery items and more! Make your special occasions even more memorable. Shipping fees vary.More
FTD Christmas 2020 Collection

10% Off Flowers, Plants, and Gifts

About FTD Flowers

FTD Flowers is one of the best ways to order flowers and gifts online. Florists' Transworld Delivery (or FTD for short) uses their vast network of affiliates to get your flowers and gifts delivered in the fastest way possible. Whether it's Mother's Day or Valentine's Day, sympathy or birthday wishes, send flowers with FTD for any occasion.

How Save at FTD Flowers

There are many ways to save at FTD, including coupon codes, free shipping promotions (including same day flower delivery) , Groupon offers and more. See our list below, and learn how to get the most bang for your buck at FTD flowers.
  1. FTD Coupons
    One of the easiest ways to save at FTD is to use coupon codes. See more details below on where to find them and how to use them. Typical discounts are usually about 20% off your flower & gift purchase, but you can also find 25% off codes and even free shipping offers.
  2. Sales & Promotions
    Usually around major gift-giving holidays (think Valentine's Day or Mother's Day) you'll see major discounts and special offers. Sign-up to get alerts here on DealsPlus and we'll send you all the best FTD sales and coupons as they become available, straight to your inbox.
  3. FTD Groupon Deals
    FTD uses Groupon regularly to promote their flowers and gifts. Click here for FTD flowers Groupon deals or just search "FTD" while logged-in at Groupon.com.

How to Find FTD Flowers Coupons

If you don't see coupons advertised on FTD.com, there are other ways to get them. You can sign-up for email alerts here on DealsPlus and we'll send you the latest offers and codes. You can also sign-up for FTD's own email alerts here, and they'll keep you informed of seasonal sales and special deals. Follow them on social media as well for even more news and exclusive discounts:
  • FTD Flowers on Facebook
  • FTD Flowers on Twitter
  • FTD Flowers on Google+

How to Use FTD Flowers Coupons

Once you have an FTD coupon at your disposal, it's time to do a little shopping. Make sure you add qualifying items to your cart and follow the instructions below to use your coupon:
  1. Add items to cart from FTD.com
  2. During the "Billing & Review" section of checkout find the box labeled "Gifts & Certificates"
  3. Enter your code and click "Apply" to see discount