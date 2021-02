Right now, Walmart has this Better Homes & Gardens Flynn Bookcase in gray for only $75.59 with free shipping!



Product Details:

Mid-century modern style



4 open shelves and 1 closed storage area



Solid wood legs



Choose from veneered finishes in a Pecan color or Smoke Gray Color or a Painted White Finish



Shop the entire Flynn collection for other great mid-century modern additions to your living space



Assembly Required



Assembled Dimensions: 23.7"W x 15.7"D x 68"H