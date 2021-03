Target has this 3-Tier Square Tube Decorative Storage Cabinet for only $17.49! Shipping is free on $35+ or opt for free store pickup where available.



Product Details:

Decorative wall shelf brings space-saving style into your home



Sturdy metal frame makes for durable use



3 fixed shelves provide ample storage space for books, small potted plants and decorative items



Gray metal finish works with most home decor



Dimensions (Overall): 30.98 Inches (H) x 15.98 Inches (W) x 12.48 Inches (D)